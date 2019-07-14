Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception RC Church
Anna M. Allen


1938 - 2019
Anna M. Allen Obituary
FRANKLIN - Anna M. Allen, 80, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Anna was born in Paterson and was a resident of Franklin for the last 50 years. She was born Dec. 9, 1938, to Alphonse and Anna (Roe) DeMarco Anna was an assembly line worker at the Morley Shirt Company in Franklin for 10 years.
 Anna was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Ann Allen, in 2009, and her brother, Joseph DeMarco. Anna is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Allen (June 2, 1956); her children, John Allen Jr. and his wife, Loretta, of Ohio, Mark Allen and his wife, Zophia, of the Stockholm section of Hardyston, and Vickie Carmondy and her husband, Christopher, of Sparta; her seven grandchildren, Christopher Allen, Adrian Allen, Matthew Allen, Joseph Allen, Laurie Miller, Jenna (Addy) Matthews and Donna Stoll; two great-grandsons, Cameron Stoll and Nolan Matthews; her two brothers, Alphonse DeMarco and his wife, Lorrie, of Florida, and Robert DeMarco and his wife, Diane, of Totowa; her sister-in-law, Diane DeMarco; and her many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial service at 11 a.m. Saturday July 20, at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church with inurnment at Immaculate Cemetery. For directions and condolences, see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 14, 2019
