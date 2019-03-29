SUSSEX -- Anna M. Angevine, a longtime resident of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Elmsford, N.Y., passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in Tarrytown, N.Y., on April 24, 1927, she was the daughter of Antonio and Grace Morabito Arduino. In 1951, she married George W. Angevine Jr. in Immaculate Conception Church. George and Anna lived in Elmsford, N.Y., for many years, where she remained until she went to Sussex, N.J., to be with her daughter, Maureen. Anna had worked at Mallory Battery and Reader's Digest. She was a parishioner of Transfiguration Church and had been a member of the Transfiguration Seniors. She is survived by her son, George W. Angevine III (Barbara), of Tarrytown, N.Y.; and her daughter, Maureen (William) Matos, of Sussex. She was also the loving grandmother of George IV, Christine and Jennifer Angevine, and Brad (Alexis), Ashley and Amanda Matos; as well as great-grandmother of Ariel Matos. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her husband, George, predeceased her in 2006, and she was also predeceased by her siblings, Gertrude, John Joseph, Dominic and Frank Arduino. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Coffey Funeral Home. Her funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Transfiguration Church, with interment to follow in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.coffeyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 29, 2019