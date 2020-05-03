|
FRANKFORD - Anna M. McCann, 79, of Frankford Township, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford Township.
Born in Germany, Anna came to the United States in 1951. She lived in New York City, then moved to Ogdensburg and was a longtime resident of Franklin before moving to Frankford Township two years ago. She worked at Chester Cable in Chester, N.Y., before her retirement. Anna enjoyed knitting, gardening, playing bingo and polka dancing.
The daughter of the late Frank and Helen Chudzik, Anna was also predeceased by her husband, Arthur, as well as her siblings, Veronica Sulocki, Jenny Zaleski, Teddy Chudzik, and Baby Brother (name unknown). She is survived by her children, Daina Xenitelis, of Lake Hopatcong, Irena Demarest, of Lillington, N.C., Andrew Dagis, of Wantage, and Stephen Dagis, of Newton; and her grandchildren, Matthew Xenitelis, Emily Dagis, Sarah Carros, Zack Dagis, Mystic Dagis, Kyle Demarest and Danielle Slavin. She is also survived by her sisters, Margie Watson, of Long Island, N.Y., Sophie Maslowski, of Ogdensburg, Mary Chubay, of Ogdensburg and Ziggy Chudzik, of Atlanta, Ga.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020