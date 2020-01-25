|
|
WANTAGE - Anna Marie Grace Peereboom, 75, of Wantage, left her earthly home for Heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Overlook Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Anna Marie was born on Aug. 26, 1944 in Newark, the daughter of Sebastian Bennie and Mildred Carmella (Clemente) Messina. She spent her childhood in Caldwell and graduated from James Caldwell High School. On Sept. 1, 1973, she married her loving husband, Dirk Peereboom, and the two would go on to enjoy 46 years of marriage together. God blessed Anna Marie with four children, Ralph, Michelle, Carla and Dirk Jr.
Anna Marie worked in various capacities during her life. For the majority of her working career, she and her husband operated the family business. Anna Marie was a crucial part of the business's growth and success.
First and foremost in Anna Marie's life was her faith in Jesus. She was a prayer warrior. She lived her faith passionately for all to see and was a light in this world. Prayer, studying scripture and interacting with believers all over the world was a part of her daily life. Her wisdom and knowledge were resources for many.
Anna Marie's family was a vital part of her life. She deeply loved and cared for her husband, children, and grandchildren. One of Anna Marie's defining characteristics was her positivity. Her positive attitude was contagious. If you were spending time with Anna Marie, you were enjoying yourself. She had a gift for engaging others in conversation and making the people around her feel special. She saw the good in everyone and in all situations.
Anna Marie was an encourager and had a heart for service. She was thoughtful, considerate and always ready with an encouraging word. She never hesitated to help someone in need and was generous with her time, money and talents. Anna Marie was also smart, funny and an excellent cook. Her loving family takes comfort in the fact that she is now with her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dirk Peereboom; her four children: Ralph (Kelly) Francavilla, Michelle (Wade) Torppey, Carla (Tony) Bruton and Dirk (Erika) Peereboom Jr.; 15 grandchildren: Taylor (Oliver), Nick, John, Carla, Chelsea, Kairos, Anna Marie, Zoey, Karter, Luke, Dirk, Chase, Arlo, Cole and Brant; and her brother, Dominic (Valerie) Messina. Anna Marie is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Carl Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anna Marie's honor may be made to Sussex Christian School, Veritas Christian Academy, or Northwest Christian School.
Visitation for Anna Marie will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 NJ 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848. A funeral service to honor Anna Marie's life will be on Monday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 25, 2020