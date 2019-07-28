Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Garrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Salus (Parichuck) Garrera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Salus (Parichuck) Garrera Obituary
FRANKLIN -- Anna Salus Garrera (Parichuck), 96 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born to Frank and Martha Parichuck in Lafayette, she had been a Sussex County resident all of her life.

Anna worked as a seamstress for Franklin Dress Company and Morley's Shirt Factory before serving as a school bus aide for Village Bus Company in Sparta. Anna took great joy in gardening, sewing and baking and was famous with her family for her Christmas cookies.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Frank Garrera; granddaughter, Cynthia Salus; great-grandsons, Jesse Geiss and Keifer Casterlin; step-grandson, Frank Garrrera; step-great-grandson, Mark Garrera; a brother, Michael Parichuck; and a sister, Mary Parichuck; and was the devoted mother of Rose Casterlin, of Wantage, Brenda Decker, of Wantage, James Salus and his wife, Sally Goerner Salus, of Wantage, and Jane Card, of Cary, N.C. She was also the stepmother of Rose Kistle, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Frank Garrera, of Franklin; dear sister of Helen Salza, of Andover; and cherished 11 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin, on Tuesday, July 30, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now