FRANKLIN -- Anna Salus Garrera (Parichuck), 96 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born to Frank and Martha Parichuck in Lafayette, she had been a Sussex County resident all of her life. Anna worked as a seamstress for Franklin Dress Company and Morley's Shirt Factory before serving as a school bus aide for Village Bus Company in Sparta. Anna took great joy in gardening, sewing and baking and was famous with her family for her Christmas cookies. Anna was predeceased by her husband, Frank Garrera; granddaughter, Cynthia Salus; great-grandsons, Jesse Geiss and Keifer Casterlin; step-grandson, Frank Garrrera; step-great-grandson, Mark Garrera; a brother, Michael Parichuck; and a sister, Mary Parichuck; and was the devoted mother of Rose Casterlin, of Wantage, Brenda Decker, of Wantage, James Salus and his wife, Sally Goerner Salus, of Wantage, and Jane Card, of Cary, N.C. She was also the stepmother of Rose Kistle, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Frank Garrera, of Franklin; dear sister of Helen Salza, of Andover; and cherished 11 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin, on Tuesday, July 30, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 28, 2019