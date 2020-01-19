The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Cyril and Methodius Ukranian Catholic Church
13 N. River St.
Olyphant, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Schurko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna "Mae" (Polowy) Schurko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna "Mae" (Polowy) Schurko Obituary
HIGHLAND LAKES - Anna "Mae" (Polowy) Schurko, age 91, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her daughter's residence in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon.
Born in Olyphant, Pa., to the late Peter and Eva Polowy, Anna "Mae" graduated valedictorian of her class at the Olyphant High School. She attended Mansfield State Teachers College and was a graduate of Hahneman Hospital School of Nursing and a summa cum laude graduate of Jersey City State College, where she obtained her B.A. degree. Mrs. Schurko also received her certification in gerontology from the College of St. Elizabeth.
She had enlisted in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II when a national health care crisis was declared.
Mrs. Schurko was dedicated to her family and friends, loved nature, animals, crafting and travel. She had been involved in many social and nursing activities and had been employed in New York, New Jersey and Florida hospitals. She held memberships in nursing associations related to the education of nursing students, educators, care of the elderly and rehabilitation.
After her retirement from her 50-year nursing career, Mrs. Schurko became a member of the Hamburg Seniors and Red Hatters and held a three-year period as president of the Hamburg Seniors. She had been a former member of St. Jude The Apostle Church in Hamburg.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Schurko was predeceased by her brothers, Eugene Gerald Polowy and Michael Polowy. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda A. Novak (Greg), Jeanne M. Wieme, and Leesa M. Beckmann (John); and her grandchildren, Christina L. Ryerson, Brian Beckmann (Victoria), Vanessa Spray (Andy), Eric Novak (Deanna), Isobelle, Allison and Oliver.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Cyril and Methodius Ukranian Catholic Church, 13 N. River St., Olyphant, PA, 18447. Interment will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Peckville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Missionaries of Charity, 335 E. 14th Street, Bronx, NY, 10451 in memory of Mother Teresa. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now