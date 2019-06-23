NEWTON ­- Anne C. Savacool, 73, of Newton, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.

Born in Quincy, Mass., Anne grew up in Quincy and moved to Newton 49 years ago. She was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, Mass., and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State College in Bridgewater, Mass.

Anne was a second- and fifth-grade teacher at St. Joseph School in Newton for 10 years before her retirement. She was also a former substitute teacher for the Newton and Andover school systems.

An active member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton, Anne served her church as a Eucharistic minister, a lector, a member of the prayer shawl ministry, and the director of social activities. She also taught CCD classes and was the former director of religious education. Anne was an avid Red Sox fan as well as an avid fan of the New England Patriots.

The daughter of the late Henry F. and Dorothy H. (McCann) McAuliffe, Anne was also predeceased by two daughters, Kathaleen A. Savacool and Dorothy Edna Savacool. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas R. Savacool; her daughters, Patricia J. Savacool, of Newton, and Diane B. Savacool, of Chicopee, Mass.; her brothers, Paul McAuliffe and wife, Alyce, of Plymouth, Mass., Jerry McAuliffe and wife, Clare, of Duxbury, Mass., Kevin McAuliffe and wife, Susan, of Kingston, Mass., and Leo McAuliffe, of Wollaston, Mass.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at St Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted St., Newton. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph R.C. Church, 22 Halsted St., Newton, NJ 07860 or The Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974.

Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 23, 2019