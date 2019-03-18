NEWTON - Anne M. "Nan" Greene, 85, of Newton died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Atlantic City, Nan lived in the Springdale section of Fredon Township for over 55 years before relocating to Newton. After graduating from the Misericordia School of Nursing in Philadelphia, she worked at Newton Medical Center as a Registered Nurse. After many years, Nan found herself retiring from the Nursing Department at the Sussex County Correctional Center. She was always a very gracious woman whom easily made friends anywhere she went. Nan was a very selfless woman; she would give any and all support to someone in need. She had a listening ear, she was free of judgment, and she never expected a thing in return.

Daughter of the late Dr. Robert A. Bradley and Anne (Scanlon) Bradley, Nan was predeceased by her husband, Howard M. Greene Jr., on Dec. 9, 2013, and her son, Thomas Howard Greene, on June 6, 2011.

Nan is survived by her son, Dennis M. Greene and wife, Amy, of Tampa, Fla.; her daughter, Cindy A. McPherson and husband, Duncan, of Canisteo, N.Y.; her daughter-in-law, Pamela S. Greene; her five grandchildren, Daniel Greene, Michael Greene, Patrick Greene, Matthew Flett and Ryan Flett; her eight great-grandchildren; along with her dear friend, Sandy Greene.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Burial of cremains at Newton Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nan's honor to the American Lung Society, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016.

