Anne S. Pasake
Anne S. Pasake
Wyckoff - Anne S. Pasake, 89, of Wyckoff, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born and raised in Port Morris, Anne lived in the Clearview Lake section of Hampton Township for eleven years, then moved to Newton, where she lived before retiring to Holiday City in Berkeley Township, then moved to Wyckoff. She worked as an assembler at Mack Wayne Plastics in Newton before her retirement. Upon her retirement, Anne sewed aprons for State Fairs and boardwalk workers at the Jersey Shore. She was a former member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton.
The daughter of the late Francisco and Sandina (Sardano) Gigantelli, Anne was predeceased by her husband, William H. Pasake, Sr., on September 28, 2004, as well as nine predeceased siblings. She is survived by her four children, Michael Pasake and wife, Pamela, of Stanhope, William H. Pasake, Jr., and wife, Susan, of Hampton Township, Diane Bogusta and husband, Theodore, of Wyckoff, and Thomas Pasake and wife, Laurie, of Burlington; her nine grandchildren, Danny, Matthew, Theodore, Alexander, Abigail, Elisabeth, Jordan, Jaimie and Kyle; her three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Angelina Ninni.
Services and interment are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to the The Emmanuel Cancer Foundation The Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, 77 Brandt Avenue, Suite 304, Clark, NJ 07066
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=PRWP9KEGBV2RY&source=url
https://www.emmanuelcancer.org/donate/
Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
