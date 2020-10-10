Anne Shirley (Clouse) Kosusko
Durham, NH - Anne Shirley (Clouse) Kosusko died peacefully with family at her side in Durham, NH, on October 4, 2020, at the age of 89.
Anne is survived by her son, Michael Kosusko and daughter-in-law, Rhonda W. Kosusko, of Durham, NC; daughter, Lori K. Lamb, and son-in-law, Stephen M. Lamb, of Durham, NH; son, Steven N. Kosusko, and daughter-in-law, Nancy A. Josselyn, of Loudon, NH; son, Andrew J. Kosusko, and daughter-in-law, Roselea T. Duffy, of Newberg, OR; brother, Gerald H. Clouse, of Wyalusing, PA; sister, Patricia J. Tulp, of Media, PA; grandson, Alexander R. Lamb, of San Francisco, CA; granddaughter, Sarah M. Lamb, DO, of Raeford, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Kosusko, of Newton, NJ; and sister, Dora M. Quince, of Sussex, NJ.
Anne was born on May 29, 1931, in McAfee, NJ, to J Hampton and Margaret A. (Tillison) Clouse. She graduated from Sussex High School in 1948, married her sweetheart, Nick, in 1954 and moved to Newton. After raising children, she returned to work as a bookkeeper for several companies and then was hired by JR Roof Automotive Sales, where she worked until her retirement.
A loving but firm mother, Anne instilled a clear sense of fairness and empathy in her children. She was sensitive to their struggles and would quietly give a nudge in the right direction when needed. Her strong sense of right and wrong was softened by her love and compassion for her children.
Anne excelled at math, a trait that was passed on to all her children. She and Nick always encouraged financial responsibility as well, something that their family appreciates to this day. Anne's skill as a seamstress and enjoyment of crocheting is evidenced by the treasured gifts she made for her family. Anne also loved jigsaw puzzles, card and board games, traveling, and enjoyed singalongs and activities, first at Bristol Glen in Newton and then at Brookdale Spruce Wood in Durham, where she moved to be closer to family. Both Anne and Nick served as dedicated election officials in Newton, proving that being on opposite sides of the political spectrum does not have to divide people.
Anne will return to Newton for interment on Wednesday, October 14, with a reception from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, and funeral service at 11:00 AM, both at the Newton Cemetery Mausoleum, 19 Lawnwood Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Anne's memory to the charity of your choice
. The family wants to thank the staff at Brookdale Spruce Wood. We are so appreciative of the friendly care given to Anne and the support and concern shown to both Anne and the family during her decline. A donation will be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at their request.
An online memorial has been created on https://virtual-memorials.com/
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ (www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
). Services in New Hampshire were provided by Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road, Newmarket, NH 03857.