FRANKLIN - Anne Zayacz (Kabatra), 96 years old, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, following a short illness and surrounded by her loving family. Born in Franklin, Sept. 5, 1923, Anne was a lifelong resident of Franklin.
Anne attended Franklin High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church and its Rosary Society. She was a member of NARFE, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. During her retirement she enjoyed bowling at Franklin Lanes in the Ladies' League.
Anne is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph L. Zayacz. She was also predeceased by her parents, Phillip and Justina (Durana) Kabatra; her brothers, John, Louis, Edward and Joseph; and her sister, Helen Pelt. Surviving Anne are her sister, Mary Case, of Sussex; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews and her extended family, Shane and Moya Hrbeck and children.
Anne will be laid to rest in the family plot with her husband, Joseph, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Immaculate Conception RC Church, 75 Church Street, Franklin, NJ 07416 or St. Mary's RC Church, 15 Myers Avenue, Denville, NJ 07834 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1373 Broad Street, Clifton, NJ 07013 would be greatly appreciated.
Due to government restrictions, burial will be private under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 10, 2020