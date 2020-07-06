1/1
Annegret M. Sandau
Annegret M. Sandau
Fredon - Annegret M. Sandau, 87 of Fredon, NJ was called home to Our Lord on July 4, 2020.
Annegret was born in Bremen, Germany; the oldest and only daughter of Herman and Sophie Buchholz.
At the age of 21, Annegret came to the USA in 1954. Her sponsor was her mother's sister Dorathee Sonneberg.
In 1955 her parents and brothers Herman, Werner and Fred came to the USA and all settled in Irvington, NJ. She worked as a seamstress while continuing her education at the community colleges in Sussex and Morris County. She then went to work for J Leven Company which later became Five Star Group as a bookkeeper until 2010.
Annegret was a member of the Sparta Evangelical Free Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Annegret enjoyed her garden and going to the Jersey Shore.
She was predeceased by her parents Herman and Sophie Buchholz and her brother Werner. She is survived by her son Jack Sandau and wife Lorri, her brothers Herman Buchholz and wife Heidi, Fred Buchholz and wife Joy, and her sister in law Kathleen Carey and Julie Buchholz.
She is also survived by her grandsons Shawn Sandau and wife Kristin, Jonathan Sandau and partner Katlyn, two great granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her kind loving heart and her willingness to always volunteer and help at the German Club in North Bergen, nursing home, and soup kitchen in Newton, NJ. She will be greatly missed by many.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11AM at Hollywood Memorial Park 1500 Stuyvesant Ave, Union, NJ 07083.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Goble Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
