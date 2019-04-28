GREEN -- Annette Krawchuk, 81, of Green, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home. Born in New York City, N.Y., Annette was raised in Somerville, then lived in West Caldwell and Randolph before moving to Sussex County in 1974. She was a bookkeeper from 1956 to 1958, then stayed at home to raise her family. In 1991, she returned to work as a cafeteria assistant for Fredon School, where she worked until her retirement in 1999. Annette's life was her family and the home she and Myron built. Home is where she raised her children, grew an abundant garden, tended to birds and animals and anyone who came through the front door. Annette also enjoyed traveling with Myron, often driving cross country. Most trips involved visiting her children, once taking her and Myron as far as China. Annette is survived by her husband of 60 years, Myron Krawchuk; her five children, Minette Van Dermark and husband, Jonathan, of Sayre, Pa., Mark Krawchuk and wife, Sandra, of Andover, Adam Krawchuk and wife, Karen, of Clermont, Fla., Todd Krawchuk and wife, Crystal, of Lowell, Ark., and Tanya Krawchuk and husband, Brett McKenna, of Philadelphia, Pa. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Colin, Erin Mathews, Nicholas, Matthew, Chance, Bohdan and Maks Krawchuk, and Jonathan, Katherine and Samuel Van Dermark, as well as one due any day. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 120 Dover Chester Road, Randolph. Interment to follow in Yellow Frame Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the New Jersey State Fair -- Agriculture Division, in memory of Annette Krawchuk, P.O. Box 2456, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Annette Krawchuk, please visit our Tribute Store. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 28, 2019