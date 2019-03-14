FREDON - Anthony "Tony" Pepe, 90, of Fredon, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home.

Born in Bolognetta, Sicily, Tony came to the United States in 1943 and lived in New York City before moving to New Jersey in 1952. He resided in Garfield and Lodi, then moved to Sussex County in 1975. Tony and his late brother, Jimmy Pepe, were the founders/owners of Constant Services Inc., in Fairfield. A member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton, Tony was also a founding member of St. Anthony's Society in Garfield.

The son of the late Rosario and Antonia (Scimeca) Pepe, Tony was also predeceased by his brother, Vincent "Jimmy" Pepe; and two sisters, Antoinette Guagenti and Santa Cieri. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Angelina (Belnomi) Pepe; his daughter, Antoinette Terrano and husband, Mike, of Hampton Township; and his sons, Anthony V. Pepe and wife, Brenda, of Hampton Township, Dominick Pepe and wife, Barbara, of Montville, and Russ Pepe and wife, Darlene, of Debary, Fla. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Stillwater Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 14, 2019