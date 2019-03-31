HOPE -- It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved son, brother and friend, Anthony A. Pelosi, of Hope, passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 27, 201. He was 25 years old. During life with us he touched so many with his friendship, humor, fun-loving, sweet and kind personality. He loved sports, always rooting for the New York Jets and Yankees. His hobbies included weight lifting, workouts at the gym, hiking and playing video games. He worked as a server at Red Lobster in Roxbury, and at the Cheesecake Factory in Rockaway. Friends are invited to join the family from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, followed by a celebration of life at 8 p.m., at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Anthony's memory to either Shatterproof.org or VLBIndingoFoundation.org. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019