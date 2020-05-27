|
NEWTON - Anthony P. Fazio Jr. died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Newton. He was 78.
Born in Dover to the late Anthony P. Fazio Sr. and Mary Fazio, he lived in Netcong and Hopatcong before moving to Hope in 1977. Mr. Fazio was a service manager at Hewlett Packard in Rockaway prior to retiring. He volunteered as a 4-H leader and was a former Morris County 4-H Expo chairman. His hobbies included oak furniture restoration and Lionel train repair.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances; his son, Christopher (Tammy) Fazio; two grandchildren, Logan and Ravyn Fazio; a sister, Joanne DeFelice; niece, Cynthia (Ron) Parello; nephew, David (Stephanie) DeFelice; and four great-nephews, Ryan Farrell, Anthony DeFelice, Davey DeFelice and Stephen DeFelice.
Due to current health and public safety regulations, services are private with interment at Stanhope Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Fazio's name to: , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 27, 2020