Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Fazio Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony P. Fazio Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony P. Fazio Jr. Obituary
NEWTON - Anthony P. Fazio Jr. died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Newton. He was 78.
Born in Dover to the late Anthony P. Fazio Sr. and Mary Fazio, he lived in Netcong and Hopatcong before moving to Hope in 1977. Mr. Fazio was a service manager at Hewlett Packard in Rockaway prior to retiring. He volunteered as a 4-H leader and was a former Morris County 4-H Expo chairman. His hobbies included oak furniture restoration and Lionel train repair.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances; his son, Christopher (Tammy) Fazio; two grandchildren, Logan and Ravyn Fazio; a sister, Joanne DeFelice; niece, Cynthia (Ron) Parello; nephew, David (Stephanie) DeFelice; and four great-nephews, Ryan Farrell, Anthony DeFelice, Davey DeFelice and Stephen DeFelice.
Due to current health and public safety regulations, services are private with interment at Stanhope Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Fazio's name to: , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -