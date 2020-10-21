Antoinette M. Rogers
Lake Mohawk - Antoinette M. Rogers, age 37 of Lake Mohawk, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at the MSK Cancer Center in New York City.
Antoinette was born in Marion, NC. Her parents are Paula (Salinardi) Marino and Paul Marino. Antoinette lived in Hamburg most of her life, before settling in Sparta with her husband Brian nine years ago.
Antoinette attended Wallkill Valley, where she competed in basketball and track. She graduated from Keene State University and became a manager of disability claims for Prudential Insurance Company of America. Antoinette was very active in the cause of fighting cancer. She believed firmly in research and education, raising over thirty thousand dollars for cancer studies. She was also an avid Duke and NY Giants fan.
Antoinette is survived by her husband, Brian Rogers and their two loving children, Kellen and Katie Rogers; parents, Paul and Paula Marino; brothers Angelo and his wife Amanda Battisti; Anthony and his wife Leandra Battisti; and sisters Maria and Donna Marino; nieces and nephews Emily, Sophia, Mia, Aiden, Damon, and Lena; her grandmother, Maria Marino; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation for Antoinette will be held on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 from 3-8 at the Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court), Vernon, NJ 07462. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 24th, 10:30 AM at the St. Jude the Apostle RC Church in Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com