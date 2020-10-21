1/1
Antoinette M. Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette M. Rogers
Lake Mohawk - Antoinette M. Rogers, age 37 of Lake Mohawk, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at the MSK Cancer Center in New York City.
Antoinette was born in Marion, NC. Her parents are Paula (Salinardi) Marino and Paul Marino. Antoinette lived in Hamburg most of her life, before settling in Sparta with her husband Brian nine years ago.
Antoinette attended Wallkill Valley, where she competed in basketball and track. She graduated from Keene State University and became a manager of disability claims for Prudential Insurance Company of America. Antoinette was very active in the cause of fighting cancer. She believed firmly in research and education, raising over thirty thousand dollars for cancer studies. She was also an avid Duke and NY Giants fan.
Antoinette is survived by her husband, Brian Rogers and their two loving children, Kellen and Katie Rogers; parents, Paul and Paula Marino; brothers Angelo and his wife Amanda Battisti; Anthony and his wife Leandra Battisti; and sisters Maria and Donna Marino; nieces and nephews Emily, Sophia, Mia, Aiden, Damon, and Lena; her grandmother, Maria Marino; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation for Antoinette will be held on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 from 3-8 at the Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court), Vernon, NJ 07462. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 24th, 10:30 AM at the St. Jude the Apostle RC Church in Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
The Long Stem Pink Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gabrielle Feula
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved