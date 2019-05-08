HAMPTON -- April Theresa Kelly, 63, of Hampton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on March 24, 2019. April was born April 11, 1955, in Newton to Clinton and Roberta McCaulley. April was married on Jan. 28, 1974, to the late Robert Kelly. April took great pride and was a dedicated employee of Walmart for the last 15 years. April is survived by her children, Tamaro Zuk, of Hackettstown, Buffy Kelly, of Newton, and Jason Kelly and wife, Liza, of Hampton; and grandchildren, Gabrielle, Ryan, Madison, Jason, Morgan, Dakota, Casey, Dalton, Emily, and her namesake, Braelyn. She is also survived by her mother, Roberta McCaulley, and two brothers, Robert "Jim" McCaulley and Gerald Wright. April was predeceased by her husband, Robert Kelly; son, Robert "Bobby" McCaulley; and brother, Gary McCaulley. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at noon, Friday, May 10, at the Baleville Congregational Christian Church, 6 Church Road, Newton. A heartfelt thank you to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice for their kindness and support in assisting the family to create a comfortable environment for April in her last days here with us. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 8, 2019