Arlene Grace (Hubley) Smith
Spartanburg, SC - Arlene Grace (Hubley) Smith left this mortal life for the glories of heaven from Rose Crest Lutheran Homes in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday, November 18 after several years of suffering with Alzheimer's. She was a lifelong believer and follower of Jesus Christ, and has been reunited with her husband, Robert "Bob" Smith and her eldest daughter, Wendy Whitcomb in the presence of her God and Savior whom she served throughout her life. She was a godly wife, a loving mother, and a faithful friend to many.
She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on November 12, 1935, and married Robert "Bob" Smith on November 17, 1956. A graduate of Millersville Teacher's College, she became a lifelong educator, serving at several schools, and later as the principal of Northwest Christian Elementary School in Newton, NJ. She was actively involved in Women's Bible Study Fellowship while in NJ and was an active member and servant at Lafayette Federated Church.
Arlene and Bob raised their family in Sussex County, NJ before their retirement and move to Venice FL. They eventually relocated to South Carolina to be closer to family in their later years. In their retirement they were active with the SOWER RV Ministry, working on projects in New England, Appalachia, Alaska, and Texas.
Arlene was predeceased by her parents, Helen (Leibhart) and James Hubley of Lancaster, PA, and by her husband Robert "Bob" Smith, and daughter Wendy Whitcomb. She is survived by her other children, Robert Wayne Smith (Donna), C. Kent Smith (Sandy), Heidi Wile, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Joretta Hershey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service on December 4 at 1:30 pm at the MJ "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC. Visitation will be held Saturday December 5, at 1:30 pm at River Hills Baptist Church in Moore, SC where Bob and Arlene were members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, The SOWER RV Ministry, or River Hills Baptist Church in Moore, SC. Preparation of the remains were made by The J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory in Roebuck, SC.