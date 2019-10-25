|
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Arlene Margaret Drake, age 75, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at Select Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, to whom she was married for over 48 years.
Ms. Drake was in the workforce for many years until retiring to Tennessee from New Jersey in 2003. She was a member of Gordonsville Church of the Nazarene and also attended Indian Creek Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Joseph Drake, of Chicago, Ill.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at the DeKalb Funeral Chapel, LLC, Smithville, Tenn. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral chapel, with Bro. Shane Smith officiating, and burial to follow in DeKalb Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gordonsville Church of the Nazarene. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 25, 2019