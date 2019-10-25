Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeKalb Funeral Chapel
863 South Congress Blvd.
Smithville, TN 37166
(615) 597-9400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeKalb Funeral Chapel
863 South Congress Blvd.
Smithville, TN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeKalb Funeral Chapel
863 South Congress Blvd.
Smithville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
DeKalb Funeral Chapel
863 South Congress Blvd.
Smithville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Margaret Drake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Margaret Drake Obituary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Arlene Margaret Drake, age 75, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at Select Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, to whom she was married for over 48 years.
Ms. Drake was in the workforce for many years until retiring to Tennessee from New Jersey in 2003. She was a member of Gordonsville Church of the Nazarene and also attended Indian Creek Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Joseph Drake, of Chicago, Ill.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at the DeKalb Funeral Chapel, LLC, Smithville, Tenn. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral chapel, with Bro. Shane Smith officiating, and burial to follow in DeKalb Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gordonsville Church of the Nazarene. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now