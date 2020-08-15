1/1
Arlene R. VanGelder
Arlene R. Van Gelder
Sussex - Arlene R. Van Gelder, age 84, passed away on Tuesday,
August 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newton to the late William K. and Ethel J. (Decker) Riker, Arlene has lived in Sussex
County all of her life. Arlene was an avid baker and her apple pie was
beloved by many. She won numerous Sussex County Fair awards for her dessert and canning creations. She was an active member of the Sussex United Methodist Church for 62 years and served as the Chairwoman for the church's annual turkey dinner fund raising event for many years. She was active in the Ladies Group at the church and instituted the Ladies Bible study. Her caring and persevering spirit were familiar to all those who knew her well. She worked as a medical secretary and retired from the office of Dr. George Peterson in Newton. Arlene was predeceased by her sister, Altamae "Tootie" Snook. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alan R. Van Gelder; her daughter, Sue Ellen Hampson and her husband Brian of Hawthorne; her sisters, Alice "Susie" Decker of Missouri and Donna Rominick of Hampton; her grandchildren, Leslie Hampson of Brooklyn, New York and Scott Hampson and his fiancé Maria Collins of North Carolina. Funeral services were held privately for the family. Memorial services will be held in the future at the Sussex United Methodist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Arlene's memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

