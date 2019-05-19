HAMPTON -- Armand R. Desormeaux, 80, of Hampton, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Cohoes, N.Y., Armand was raised on Mt. Hope Farm in Williamstown, Mass., and graduated in 1958 from Williamstown High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1958 and proudly served until 1962. Armand married the love of his life, Cheta, in 1967 and they moved to Vermont for a short period of time prior to moving to Fredon and then settling down in Hampton. Armand worked as a construction laborer for the Laborers Local 913 for 25 years, then worked as a custodian at the Frankford Township Elementary School until his retirement in 2007. Armand was a member of the Baleville Congregational Church. He was honored as the Support Person of the Year for the 1995-1996 school year by the Frankford Township Board of Education. A handyman who could fix anything, he also loved art, especially painting, woodcarving and carpentry. He enjoyed gardening, driving his convertible with the top down and trips to the Monticello Casino. Armand cherished spending time with his two granddaughters. The son of the late Jules and Lucy Eva (Cameron) Desormeaux, Armand was also predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Cheta (Keen) Desormeaux, in 2007; and his in-laws, Doris (Hankins) and Arthur Keen. He is survived by his daughter, Dianne Rude and husband, Joe, of Hampton; his grandchildren, Rachael and Samantha Rude, of Hampton; his brothers, Robert Desormeaux and wife, Rainy, of Mosheim, Tenn., David Desormeaux and wife, Laurette, of New Lebanon, Mass., and Thomas Desormeaux, of Adams, Mass.; his sister, Doris Bowser, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, May 20, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Baleville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hampton Township Fire & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 646, Augusta, NJ 07822. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 19, 2019