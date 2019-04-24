PARAMUS - Arthur B. Williams, of Paramus, passed away peacefully April 13, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

Arthur was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Corona, N.Y., and grew up in Astoria, N.Y. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II where he fought in the Battle of Okinawa and was present at the surrender ceremonies in Tokyo Bay, Sept. 2, 1945.

Arthur was a member of Plumbers Local 1 in New York City. He was an HVAC mechanic and Installer for TSBA in New York City until he retired in 1989. He also worked as quality control manager at Dynapac Manufacturing in Stanhope.

Arthur most recently lived at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Paramus but resided at Knoll Heights, in Sparta, for many years. He was an active member of the community and was awarded Senior Citizen of the Year (2003) by the local Knights of Columbus. He was very happy when his sister, Margaret, moved to Knoll Heights and also became involved in the community. He was an avid reader and enjoyed painting, writing short stories, playing chess and the outdoors. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved grandsons. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Arthur was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Rose Williams and his sister, Margaret. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Welles and her husband, Jonathan; son, Daniel and his wife, Lucie; son, Bryan; daughter, Susan Fitzgerald; son, Douglas and his wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Amy Hamilton; and grandchildren Eva, Matthew and Brandon. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 24, 2019