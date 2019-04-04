NEWTON -- Arthur Douglas "Doug" Blanchard, 72, of Newton, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, while residing in the Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus. Doug was born Dec. 21, 1946, in Paterson, to Arthur and Helen Blanchard. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1969, when he was honorably discharged. He then began a long career as an agent of home and auto insurance, from which he retired in 2001. A gentle, wise and kind man with a wry sense of humor, Doug's greatest legacy is the love and guidance he shared with his children, Jennifer Blanchard, of Mahwah, and Arthur Douglas "Art" Blanchard Jr., of Newton. When Art was born with Down syndrome, Doug committed to ensuring that Art would learn to walk, talk and live a happy and fulfilling life. With his now ex-wife and friend, Carol Blanchard, Doug successfully raised Art to be a happy, intelligent and loving man. Doug's children are eternally grateful. Daughter, Jennifer Blanchard and her fiancé, Tim Bogert; son, Arthur Jr.; brother, Brian Blanchard and his wife, Wendie; nephews and nieces, their children and his lifelong friend, Steve Guyette, survive Doug. His father, Arthur Blanchard; mother, Helen; stepmother, Alice; and sister, Susan Soodsma, predeceased him. A memorial service will be held in May. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 4, 2019