Arthur G. Pettenger Sr.
Arthur G. Pettenger, Sr.
Lafayette - Arthur G. Pettenger, Sr., 85, of Lafayette died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Arthur was born in Franklin to the late Arthur S. and Mary (Scarpona) Pettenger, he was a lifelong Sussex County resident. He was a self-employed construction worker for many years, then became a Construction Supervisor for Sphere Construction. After his career in construction, Arthur worked at Sussex Honda for 10 years prior to retirement.
Arthur was a past member of the Masonic Samaritan Lodge and was on the Sparta Ambulance Squad from 1954 to 1957. He was also a Franklin Little League Football Coach and served on the Lafayette Township committee for several years. Arthur loved fishing, hunting, gardening and traveling.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was also predeceased by his brother, Louis Pettenger; and his sisters, Patricia Vealy and Kathleen Pettenger. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Claire M. (Sigler) Pettenger; his sons, Douglas A Pettenger and Arthur G. Pettenger, Jr. and fiancé, Debbie Pierce; his grandchildren, Kevin and Julia P. Pettenger; his siblings, Ronald P. Pettenger and wife, Linda, Eileen Williamson and husband, Bruce, and Nancy P. Doyle; and his sister-in-law, Dolores Pettenger.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St, Branchville. Cremation will follow and burial of cremains will take place in N. Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wallkill Valley Football League, PO Box 603, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be made at www.woodfuneralhome.net.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
JUL
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Doug and Art, my thoughts and prayers are with you both and your family. Always remember your memories with Dd.
Betty Hocking Willis
July 22, 2020
Claire, Doug, Art, Jr and families
So sorry to hear of Art's passing. Our deepest condolences to the entire family. We always called him Archie. He was always so pleasant and funny. We were friends for many years. Archie will be missed by so many people who knew him.
Ed and Barbara Johnson
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Martha Strait
Friend
July 22, 2020
Claire and family, I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Pettengers passing. He always had great stories when he came to the chiropractors office, such a nice sweet man. I will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers. RIP Mr. Pettenger.
Kelly Wronka
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Claire, Mary Ann and I want to express our condolences for your loss. Art will be remembered as a great friend. Reese Evans
REESE EVANS
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Claire , we are very sorry to hear about Art, we have many good memories. may he rest in peace.

Douglas Kistle
Friend
July 21, 2020
He was so thoughtful in keeping in touch with all his classmates
Joan Casterlin
Classmate
