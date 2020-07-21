Arthur G. Pettenger, Sr.
Lafayette - Arthur G. Pettenger, Sr., 85, of Lafayette died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Arthur was born in Franklin to the late Arthur S. and Mary (Scarpona) Pettenger, he was a lifelong Sussex County resident. He was a self-employed construction worker for many years, then became a Construction Supervisor for Sphere Construction. After his career in construction, Arthur worked at Sussex Honda for 10 years prior to retirement.
Arthur was a past member of the Masonic Samaritan Lodge and was on the Sparta Ambulance Squad from 1954 to 1957. He was also a Franklin Little League Football Coach and served on the Lafayette Township committee for several years. Arthur loved fishing, hunting, gardening and traveling.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was also predeceased by his brother, Louis Pettenger; and his sisters, Patricia Vealy and Kathleen Pettenger. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Claire M. (Sigler) Pettenger; his sons, Douglas A Pettenger and Arthur G. Pettenger, Jr. and fiancé, Debbie Pierce; his grandchildren, Kevin and Julia P. Pettenger; his siblings, Ronald P. Pettenger and wife, Linda, Eileen Williamson and husband, Bruce, and Nancy P. Doyle; and his sister-in-law, Dolores Pettenger.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St, Branchville. Cremation will follow and burial of cremains will take place in N. Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wallkill Valley Football League, PO Box 603, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be made at www.woodfuneralhome.net
.