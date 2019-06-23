|
|
OAK RIDGE - Arthur L. Vreeland, 71, of Oak Ridge, died on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Beloved husband of Vivian L. (Sehulster) Vreeland. Born in Franklin, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Doris (Davenport) Vreeland. A resident of Oak Ridge for the past 25 years, moving to Oak Ridge from Vernon, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Weldon Quarry in Lake Hopatcong. He was a member of Community and Apshawa fire companies, head engineer of Community Fire, member of the Apshawa Fire Police and captain of the Hardyston Township First Aid Squad.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Jayson A. Vreeland; a daughter, Charlene F. Figueroa (husband, Tony); two stepchildren, Michael Baldwin and Jennifer Rescigno (husband, Lance); and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Albert, in 1994.
Visitation on Wednesday, June 26, 4-8 p.m., at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Private disposition.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, P.O. Box 20256, Sarasota, FL 34276.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 23, 2019