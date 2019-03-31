SPARTA -- Audrey Elizabeth Harpell, 90, of Sparta, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born in East Orange in 1928 and moved to Lake Mohawk in 1963. Throughout her life she enjoyed many hobbies and crafts, including collecting and selling antiques in an Andover shop for many decades, doll-making, quilting and knitting -- donating innumerable hand-knit baby hats to the Newton Memorial Hospital maternity ward over the years. She also enjoyed being a member of the Sunbonnet Quilters group of Lafayette. Audrey will be sorely missed by her two sons, Bill and Kirk -- Bill and Teresa, of Stockholm, and Kirk and Beth, of Fredon; plus five loving grandchildren: Jared and his new wife, Staci, of Wilmington, Del., and Cole, Kelsey, Madison and Graham of Fredon. Audrey (Stinson) was predeceased by her husband, Donald, and survived by her sister, Norma Orts, of Vernon. There will be a quiet ceremony at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, prior to proceeding to Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to River's Edge Horse Rescue & Sanctuary at 104 Halsey Road, Newton, NJ 07860. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019