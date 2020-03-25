Home

1927 - 2020
WALDEN, N.Y. - Audrey Ryan, of Walden, N.Y., a longtime resident of the area, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Montgomery, N.Y. She was 92.
The daughter of the late James and Florence Wagner, she was born Sept. 15, 1927, in Dumont, Iowa. Audrey was a member of the Walden United Methodist Church. She was the widow of Robert W. Ryan.
Survivors include her sister, Blanche Schick, of Wantage, N.J.; brother, James Wagner, of Wantage, N.J.; sister, Gloria Beemer, of Wallkill, N.Y.; daughter, Joan Webb, of Medina, Tenn.; son-in-law, Bouwe Leenstra, of Walden, N.Y.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Audrey was predeceased by her father and mother; five brothers and sisters; and her daughter, Jane Leenstra, of Walden, N.Y.
Burial will be in North Hardyston Cemetery in Hamburg, N.J. Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
