Audria V. Jaeger
Temple, TX - Audria V. Jaeger, age 89, of Temple, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 27, 1930 in Lafayette, NJ, Audria was raised by her maternal grandparents, Isabelle and Harmon Clifford, after the death of her mother, Glenna. Audria was married on June 13, 1948 to the love of her life, John W. Jaeger, and was a devoted wife and mother. They moved to Arizona and settled in Texas, where she and her husband managed several motels and apartments. Audria was also employed for many years as a bookkeeper at M&M Glass and retired in her 80's. Her favorite pastime was playing the piano, reading, and doing crossword puzzles.
Audria was preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Wayne; and her sister, Leila Pauswinski.
She is survived by her son, Glenn and his wife Marilyn of Florence, Texas; three daughters, Rhonda Sadowski and husband Jake of Wantage, NJ, Lucinda Jaeger of Temple, Texas, and Charmaine Sellers and husband John of Yuma, Arizona. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Baylor Scott & White Hospice; nurse, Amie; and aid, Jessica for the excellent care given to their mother, Audria. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Audria's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.
A private memorial service will be held at the home of Glenn and Marilyn Jaeger in Florence, Texas. A memorial and graveside service will be held at a later date in Beemerville Cemetery in Wantage, NJ . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crotty Funeral Home, Belton, Texas and Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com