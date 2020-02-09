|
|
MONTAGUE - August J. Gunthner, Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.
Born in Jersey City, August was a graduate of Emerson High School in Union City. He enlisted in the Army upon graduation and was stationed in Germany.
August resided in Cresskill and was a commercial investigator for the Hackensack Water Company, now United Water Company, for 40 years before his retirement in 2002. Upon retirement, he moved to Montague, where he was a member of the Montague Senior Citizens Club.
The son of the late August F. Gunthner (1987) and Suzanne Koval Gunthner (1999), August was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia Gennari (2003). He is survived by his two sons, Scott Gunthner of Hawthorne and Ryan Gunthner of Apple Valley, Calif., as well as a granddaughter, Sage Gunthner, of Apple Valley, Calif.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 9, 2020