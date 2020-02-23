|
|
SPARTA - August Paul Verchot, of Sparta, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Claire and husband, Thomas G. Pritchett, III, in Bristol, Texas. He was 89 years old. Born March 2, 1930, in Orange, he was raised in East Orange during the Great Depression. He was a Korean War Army Veteran who attended Seton Hall University on the G.I. Bill. He graduated in 1958 and married that same year. On Groundhog Day in 1963, Paul moved with his family to Sussex County, making Sparta his home for the rest of his life. He was known as either "Paul" or "August".
He was on the faculty of Jefferson Township High School for 21 years, retiring in 1985. He served as president of the Board of Education of the Sussex County Vo-Tech High School. He also was president of Sussex County Arts Council, and was a founding member of the Sparta Cultural Affairs Committee, which presents the Free Summer Concert Series to this day. He was also a member of the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Sparta.
A lover of New York City, where he owned an apartment on the Upper East Side, he took advantage of much that the city had to offer. He could often be found in his pied-a-terre sipping champagne with neighbors on Saturday night. As a regular at Windows on the World Restaurant atop the World Trade Center, where he knew most of the staff, he was overwhelmed with sadness on September 11, 2001, when terrorists flew a plane into that building, bringing it down with all those good people.
Paul was a member of the Metropolitan Opera Guild, a subscriber to the American Ballet Theater, a member of the English Speaking Union, a member of the National Republican Club of New York City, and was on the President's Advisory Board of the Republican National Committee.
He enjoyed white water canoeing with his wife, and skiing with his family, especially in Canada at Christmastime. He was also a dedicated traveler, having visited all 50 states, witnessing the wonders of our great country. His travels took him to over 50 countries, spending most of his away time in France and Germany.
On a trip around the world he climbed Mount Everest, but refused to say how high, swam in the Dead Sea, which is the lowest place on Earth, and enjoyed a picnic lunch on the Great Wall of China with a half dozen friends from as many countries. If you ever climbed a pyramid in Egypt, ran with the bulls in Spain, slept atop Mount Fuji in Japan, eaten a yak burger in Tibet, or shared a banana with a monkey at the Taj Mahal, you might have seen him.
When in Sparta he could be found having breakfast at the local Burger King with friends, lightly discussing the merits of conservatism. He was a life-long student of cosmology, and as a Verchot he was proud of his French ancestry.
Some regrets include not getting to all the great opera houses of the world and not living long enough to prove his high school chemistry teacher wrong – who told him that nothing could exceed the speed of light.
Paul is survived by Gertrude (Potter) Verchot, his wife of 61 years; his daughters and their spouses (all daughters use their maiden name), Claire B. Verchot, M.D., and husband, Thomas G. Prichett, III, of Bristol, Texas, Joan Verchot, Esq., husband, Michael Honerlaw, Esq., and their two children, Jane and John, all of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Barbara Verchot and husband, Raphael Dagold, Ph.D., of Maryland; and his sister, Nancy (Verchot) Bornstein, nephew, Bob Bornstein and significant other, Jamie Mitchell, all of Toms River. He is preceded in death by his brother, Frederick Verchot and wife, Audrey, of Bradenton, Fla.; and his sister, Marie (Verchot) Schweitzer, LaBarr, of Point Pleasant.
Paul would have liked to thank all the fine people who passed his way, making his life better for having known them.
Funeral arrangement will be private. Written by August Paul Verchot himself.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020