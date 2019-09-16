|
BYRAM - Barbara A. Boyle, of Byram, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78 years old.
Barbara was born on Feb. 28, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Maurice and the late Gloria (Cavagnaro) Yanatelli.
Mrs. Boyle was employed by RoNetco Supermarkets where she held numerous positions including receptionist and payroll clerk and retired after working over 35 years.
Barbara was a graduate of New Dorp High School in Staten Island and resided in Byram for the past 54 years. She was the former president of the local chapter of Deborah Heart & Lung Hospital Foundation. Barbara enjoyed the beach, playing cards, Scrabble and bowling, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her cherished family.
Barbara is survived by her children, James M. Boyle and his wife, Courtney; Kathleen Abiskaroon and her husband, Amir, and Barbara Anne Niper and her husband, Anthony, and her cherished grandchildren: Stephen, Matthew and wife, Brittney, Jennifer and fiancé, John, Shannon, Kieron, Rebecca, Andrew and Brendan, and her brother, Phillip Yanatelli and his wife, Linda. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, James J., in 2001 and her daughter, Christine Boyle, in 2019.
Barbara's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 2-4 p.m. and again from 7-9 p.m. at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. There will be a Funeral Mass on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha R.C. Church, 427 Stanhope Road, Sparta. Barbara will be laid to rest at the Tranquility Cemetery in Green Township immediately following the Funeral Mass.
For memorial donations, please consider the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. For additional information or to share a fond memory of Barbara, please visit www.leberlakeside.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 16, 2019