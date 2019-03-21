VERNON -- Barbara Ann Eckhart (Herrmann), 91 years old, died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born to Carl and Helen Herrmann in Roselle Park, she had lived in Livingston and summered in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon before moving there in the 1980s. Barbara started work at Eckhart Manufacturing Company, Roselle, where she met her husband; she then owned and operated Circle Nursery School in Livingston for 20 years, retiring in 1983. Barbara was active with the Highland Lakes Sailing Club and Highland Lakes Bridge Club, which she hosted at her home. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Arnold Eckhart Jr. (1995), and her son, Leonard Eckhart (2007), and was the devoted mother of Roger Eckhart and his wife, Judith, of North Cape May, Raymond Eckhart and his partner, Robert, of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., and Kenneth Eckhart and his wife, Karen, of Highland Lakes; and is cherished by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements are by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 21, 2019