VERNON - Barbara Ann Truelove, 68, of Vernon, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home.
Barbara was born in Jersey City to the late Victor and Elizabeth Dorothy Nielsen. She graduated North Bergen High School in 1968, and was a member of the color guard. She worked as a secretary, lastly for Gold, Albanese, Barletti & Velazquez Esqs. in Morristown. Barbara also managed a Deli and Wood Stove store during her life. One of her most cherished accomplishments was graduating from Sussex County Community College with an associate's degree in legal studies.
Barbara loved to water ski and ice skate as a girl. She loved to cook and care for her children and grandchildren. Barbara also enjoyed spending time at the beach, listening to oldies music, watching her husband's band perform and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was also predeceased by her sister, Joyce Nielsen. She is survived by her husband, Gary Henry Truelove; her daughters, Jeanette and Lynn McCardle; her five grandchildren; her brother, Charlie Nielsen; and her sister, Ida Nielsen.
Memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Services are private under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 10, 2020