Barbara Bergman Altenburg

Sparta - Barbara Bergman Altenburg, 87, of Sparta, NJ passed peacefully on 08/10/20 at her summer home in Georgetown, ME. She spent her final days surrounded by her husband Andy of 66 years and the rest of her family, which spanned 4 generations.

Barbara ws co-founder of Youth Employment Services (YES) Sparta, NJ, which was founded to help teenagers find jobs in the community after school and during the summer. She also volunteered at Newton Hospital Auxiliary, Newton, NJ and the Women's Working League in Georgetown, ME.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, especially in the summer at their beach house in Maine. She and Andy would host a family reunion every 4th of July holiday along with an annual bocce tournament. After retirement, Barbara authored and published two short stories that were cherished by many. She and Andy enjoyed traveling, biking and walking well into their 80's.

Barbara's first job was at a Wall Street Law Firm, where she was a secretary until her first child was born. She then became a full-time mother to her 5 children before starting a business, DC Express in 1976 with her husband Andy. The business is still flourishing today and is managed by 2 of her sons.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents Eliazbeth & Harold (NY), sister Arlene Harm (CA), brother Donald Bergman (CA) and beloved son, Mark Altenburg.

Barabara is survived by husband, Andrew Altenburg, son, Paul Altenburg & wife Irene; son, Gene Altenburg & wife Madeline; son, Andrew Altenburg & wife Kelly; daughter MaryBeth Powers & husband Bob; also her 9 grandchildren, Paul, Peter, Astin, Nicholas, Alexandra, Jacob, AJ, Emma & Samanatha and 3 great grandchildren, Asher, Finn & Everett.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Georgetown Working League, PO Box 262, Georgetown, ME, 04548.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store