SPARTA - Barbara C. DiStefano, 74, of Sparta, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at Overlook Hospital in Summit.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and she was a longtime resident of Sparta. Barbara was a mother to many and loved to comfort those in need. Family was everything to her and she was working constantly to ensure their well-being. Grandchildren were of special joy to her and she attended all their events/activities rain or shine.
Working from the day she finished high school, she went on to marry, raise three children and earn an associate's degree from Sussex County Community College. She then worked in the financial aid office of SCCC for over ten years.
She was an active helper with her grandchildren and could always be relied on. Barbara was an excellent cook who enjoyed sharing her many favorite dishes with family and friends. She also loved the Christmas season and took great joy in preparing for family get-togethers and holiday visits.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Ken, and is the devoted mother of Ken DiStefano Jr. and his wife, Leonor, Emily Edwards and her husband, Rob, and Richard DiStefano and his wife, Maggy. She is the loving grandmother of Sofia, Anthony, KJ, Kyle, Marcelo and Dean and the sister of Margaret Maffei, of West Islip, N.Y. An aunt to many loving nieces, nephews and cousins, she will be greatly missed.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 Sparta Ave, Sparta.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 17, 2019