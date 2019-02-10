BYRAM -- Barbara Ellicott, age 77, of Byram, formerly of Orange, Verona and Upper Montclair, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Heath Village, Hackettstown. Barbara was born Aug. 15, 1941, in Orange, to the late Joseph and Shirley (Wolff) Berke. Barbara was a speech therapist at many public schools and became a self-employed speech language pathologist for many years in Florham Park before retiring. She was a passionate marathon runner, completing many marathons (as well as half-marathons and triathlons) all over the world -- in Vienna, London, Toronto and Boston, to name a few. Barbara had a brown belt in karate, enjoyed swimming and had a deep love of animals, which encouraged her to be an avid vegan. She wrote a number of books, including "The Adventures of Teko." She is survived by her two sons, Theodore Ellicott and Christopher Ellicott and wife, Karen; two daughters, Laurie Ellicott and Beth Ellicott and companion, Ben; her sister, Irene Spangler; her niece, Catherine Spangler; her uncle, Wallace Wolff and wife, Barbara; and her beloved service dog, Teko. All services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High St., Hackettstown. For those desiring donations, they may be made to Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter, 194 NJ-10, East Hanover, NJ 07936, in memory of Barbara. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2019