SANDYSTON - Barbara F. Leppert, 92, of Sandyston, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Belle Reve Senior Living Center in Milford, Pa.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Barbara was a longtime resident of Sussex County. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church in Sandyston and a member of the Sandyston Twp. Senior Citizens group. She volunteered for Newton Medical Center's Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan. Most of all, Barbara was devoted to her family, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she made a career caring for and nurturing her family.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Florence (Miller) Murphy; her husband, George W. Leppert, Sr.; her son, Robert E. Leppert Sr.; and her brother, John Behrens. She is survived by her children, George Leppert Jr. and Holly Williams, Joanne Leppert, Jeanine Leppert, William Leppert and wife, Mary Ellen, and Edward Leppert and wife, Cynthia; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 210 Route 206 N, Sandyston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Interment will follow at Hainesville Cemetery in Sandyston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 210 Route 206 N, Sandyston, NJ 07826.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Online condolences may be made at www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 7, 2019