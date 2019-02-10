Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
George Washington Memorial Cemetery
Paramus, NJ
View Map
STILLWATER -- Barbara Helen Calitre (Myers), 84, of Stillwater, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Jersey City, Barbara grew up in Maywood, where she met the love of her life, the late Ralph Calitre. They were married for 59 years. Barbara lived in Paramus for 35 years before moving to Stillwater. Barbara and Ralph owned and operated a Christmas tree farm. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her beautiful face, her wise words, her laugh that was one of a kind, her wonderful home cooking and most of all, for being the Best Mother.

The daughter of the late Thomas Oliver and Rose Barbara Myers (Steinbauer), Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph George Calitre. She is survived by her four children, Michele Corrado and her husband, Joseph, of Franklin Lakes, Candace Calitre and Jeffrey DalFol, of Pennsylvania, Ralph Thomas Calitre, of Stillwater, and Dorean Venezia and her husband, Raymond, of Stillwater. She is also survived by her

12 grandchildren and her 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. today at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A graveside service will be held Monday, Feb. 11, at George Washington Memorial Cemetery in Paramus.

Memorial donations can be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
