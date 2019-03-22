LAFAYETTE -- Barbara J. Ayers, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence. Born in Dover to the late Russell W. and Ethel E. (Richards) Smith, Mrs. Ayers lived in Sussex County most of her life. She was a member of the Lafayette Federated Church, where she was active in the Bible Study and MOPS Program. Mrs. Ayers was a former member of the Frankford Plains United Methodist Church. At the church, she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, was a member of the church's choir, church secretary and ran the fish and chips dinner for many years. Besides her parents, Mrs. Ayers was predeceased by her sister, Betty Smith Rost. She is survived by her "high school sweetheart" and devoted husband of 67 years, Dolson "Doc" Ayers Sr.; her daughter, Dianne Drew and her husband, Robert, of Layayette; her son, Dolson "Howard" Ayers Jr., of Fife, Wash.; her brothers, Russell "Butch" Smith, of Bradenton, Fla., and Ronnie Smith and his wife, Johanna, of Stevensville, Mont.; her grandchildren, Kyle Drew and his wife, Sarah, of Frankford, Patrick Drew and his wife, Keara, of Damascus, Pa., Kristin Carucci and her husband, Jim, of Philadelphia, Pa., Lauren Conklin and her husband, Ernie, of Wantage, Jenna Bruffy and her husband, Kyle, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Mackenzie Ayers, of Fife, Wash.; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Gavin, Benjamin, Brantley, Tanner, Taylor, Cara, Alivia, Mikayla, Brady, Chase, Jase, Ellie and Finley. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to immediately follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara Ayers' memory to Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911, or to the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 22, 2019