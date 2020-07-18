Barbara Lee (Doane) PrehodkaOn Saturday, July 11, 2020, Barbara Lee (Doane) Prehodka passed away at the age of 74 following a heroic battle with cancer.Barbara was born on February 5, 1946 in Kennebunk, Maine to Lester and Thelma (Connors) Doane. She spent many years in Laconia, NH skiing in the winters and swimming in Lake Winnipesaukee in the summers with family and friends. She was a member of Laconia High School's class of 1964.Barbara had an adventurous spirit and right after graduating high school she hopped in her MG and headed for Boston. Two years later she moved to Brooklyn, NY where she would fall in love with her future husband of 52 years, John Prehodka. The two married April 4th 1968.Following John's completion of graduate school and the birth of their two daughters Bethany and Jill, Barbara and John settled in Blairstown, NJ where they still own a house today. Soon after moving to Blairstown, their 3rd child, Bryan, was born.In Blairstown, Barbara instilled and encouraged a love of the outdoors for her family, many times pulling her kids from school to go skiing at local mountains where she was a Ski Patrol. She loved coaching and volunteering in her childrens' activities such as Girl Scouts, softball, soccer and baseball teams.Barbara was a loving and active presence in her childrens' activities. All this while working many years at Blair Academy in the Printing Office, helping to provide for her family.After retirement, Barbara and John bought a house in Chapel Hill, NC and would split time between their two homes. Barbara loved more than anything spending time with her six grandchildren, Quinten, Aidan, Claire (Cece), Patrick, Audrey and Eloise who loved their Nannie dearly.Barbara was the strongest person any of us have ever known. She battled cancer for 30+ years, enduring surgeries and treatments and did so with immense grace.She will be remembered by all who knew her as passionate, strong, loving and beautiful.We miss her so very much.Barbara is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Prehodka Jr of Blairstown, NJ, her three children: Bethany Paine and husband Mark in Chapel Hill, NC, Jill Coleman and her husband Greg in New York, NY and Bryan Prehodka and wife Maggie Collins in Chapel Hill, NC.Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Lester, her mother, Thelma and her brother, Kevin. She is survived by her 5 other siblings, sisters Ann Bell and Janice Jones, and brothers Greg Doane and Eric Doane.There was a small family gathering for only immediate family and her siblings on Saturday, July 18th at their home in Blairstown, NJ. Because of Covid-19 we ask that others who wish to honor Barbara wait to do so in person until we can all gather during a safer time.Gifts can be made in Barbara's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering atArrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825