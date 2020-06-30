Barbara Lynn Menagh
Budd Lake - Barbara Lynn Menagh of Budd Lake passed away Thursday June 25, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown.
She was 57.
Born in Denville, she lived in Byram before moving to Budd Lake 34 years ago.
Barbara was a claims coach for Cigna in Piscataway.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, drawing, sewing, crocheting and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Flanders and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Barbara is also a recent graduate from the University of Phoenix.
Beloved wife of James Menagh, devoted mother of Allison and Stephanie Menagh. Loving daughter of Nancy (McLachlan) Garrison and the late Harold Garrison. Dear sister of Karen Matthews, Clifford Garrison and the late Charles Garrison. She was also loved by many other extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barbara's Life Celebration on Thursday July 2 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM in the funeral home.
Cremation will be private.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at
www.stjude.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.