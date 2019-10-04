|
INDIAN LAND, S.C. - Barbara Rosalie Ahart Pierone, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home in Indian Land, S.C.
Mrs. Pierone is survived by her children, sons, Henry Leo Brock, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Gary Brock (MaryCay), of St. Augustine, Fla.; her daughters, Lorraine M. Brock (Deborah Donlon), of Auburn, N.Y., Debbi Pierone (Lori Simpson), of St Petersburg, Fla., and Barbara Brock (Ann Welsh), of Indian Land, S.C.; and her grandson, Jackson G. Brock, of Clifton, N.J.
Mrs. Pierone was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Patrick and Josephine Chiara Ahart, and her brother, Robert Ahart.
All services will be private at the family's request.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 4, 2019