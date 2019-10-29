|
|
FRANKFORD - Barbara Snook Haggerty, the Culver Lake historian, 90, of the Culver Lake section of Frankford Township died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at home.
Barbara was born and raised in Newton. She began spending summers on Culver Lake in 1943 and permanently moved there in 1946. She was a graduate of Newton High School and attended LaSalle College. Barbara worked as the treasurer for Frankford Township for many years prior to her retirement in 1998. She was also a bookkeeper for the band leader, Doc Severinsen when he lived in Branchville.
Barbara was a member of the Women's Club of Culver Lake and Culver Lake Water Quality. She was a former member of the Normanoch Association and served as their secretary, treasurer and vice president between 1971 and 1983.
From 1982 to 1989 she was on the Frankford Township Board of Education. Barbara was also the secretary of the New Jersey State School Conservation and a Culver Lake Christ Union Chapel trustee. She had an immense interest in history and genealogy and was the author of the book, "The History of Culver Lake." Barbara was an active member of the Historical Society of Walpack, Hamburg, Branchville, and other areas of Sussex County.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Donald C. Haggerty in 2000; her parents, Charles T. and Euena (Edsall) Snook; and her beloved cousin, Clinton Snook. She is survived by her sons, Daryl Haggerty, of Branchville and Randy Haggerty, of Frankford; her daughter, Diane Haggerty Robbins and partner, Joe Iliff, of Frankford; her grandchildren, Alyson, Wm. Ryan, Ashley, Kyle, Brittany, Austin, Luke and Paxton; her seven great-grandchildren; her sisters, Carolyn Rauscher, of Branchville, and Geraldine Sutphen, of Culver Lake; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, with a funeral service at noon on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, 3 Wantage Ave, Branchville. Burial will follow in Frankford Plains Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, PO Box 1, Branchville, NJ 07826, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860, or to the Christ Union Chapel, PO Box 525, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 29, 2019