Barbara Teevan (Urciuoli)
Ogdensburg - Barbara Teevan (Urciuoli), 73, passed away at her home on Tuesday October 6, 2020. Barbara was born on May 9, 1947 in Hackensack, NJ to John and Josephine (LaMantia) Urciuoli.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Robert Urciuoli.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Charles, loving mother of Dawn Waleck and her husband Chris of Dingmans Ferry, PA, Patrick Teevan and his wife Mary Lou of Hopatcong, NJ and Charles Teevan Jr. and his wife Nichole of Franklin, NJ, and her five cherished grandchildren, Kerri Lynn, Ian and his wife Paulina, Mark, Charles III and Ethan, and great-granddaughter, Lola, and her siblings, John Urciuoli and his wife Cathy and Mike Urciuoli and his wife Roberta, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday October 11th from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Funeral service on Monday October 12th at 10AM at the funeral home, interment service at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For condolences and directions, www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
