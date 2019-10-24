|
|
SPARTA - Barbara Tripi, 73, of Sparta, died peacefully in the company of her loving family on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Barbara grew up in Glen Cove, N.Y., and was a resident of Lake Mohawk in Sparta for the past 46 years. A poet, book designer and photographer, she was founding partner and president of the Paulinskill Poetry Project, a small press dedicated to publishing the work of regional poets. Barbara was a member of the Sussex County Writers' Roundtable and was copy editor of the Stillwater Review. A communicant at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church in Sparta, Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose dedication and zeal for family knew no end.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Gregory F. Sr. and Helen (Gribbin) Mally, and two sisters, Helen and Sheila. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles K. Tripi; daughters, Betsy Tripi and partner, James Yu, and Susannah Torpey and husband, Christopher; her beloved grandchildren, Kieran, Cavan and Finnian Torpey; and her siblings, Gregory, Eugene, Robert, Thomas, Kathryn, Mary Jane, Marie and Elizabeth.
Visitation will be held form 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 South Sparta Avenue, Sparta, followed by burial in Sparta Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 24, 2019