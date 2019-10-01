Home

Barbara Utter Rumpf Obituary
WESTFALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Barbara Utter Rumpf, 69, of Westfall Township, Pa., died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center in Westchester, N.Y.
Born in Newton, Barbara grew up in the Culver Lake section of Frankford Township, N.J., and had been a longtime resident of Sussex County before moving to Westfall Township 25 years ago. She had also wintered in the Melbourne area of Florida for the past 10 years.
Barbara was a switchboard operator for the Sussex County Homestead in Frankford Township, N.J., before her retirement. She and her late husband, Richard, were also the owners/operators of R&B Cleaning Plus in Matamoras, Pa.
Barbara enjoyed going out to lunch with the retired ladies of The Homestead once a month.
The daughter of the late Grover "Bud" and Emma (VanSickle) Utter, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Richard, as well as her brothers, Daniel and Michael Utter. She is survived by her two sons, Roy Farber and fiancée, Jessica Cosh, of Clyde, N.Y., and Daniel Farber and Theresa, of Nazareth, Pa.; her three grandchildren, DaShawn, Salena and Mariah Farber; and her brother, Stanley Utter of, Sussex.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Sussex Wesleyan Church, 25 2nd Street, Sussex. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to Sussex Wesleyan Church, 25 2nd Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
