|
|
HAMBURG -- Barry James McDole Sr. died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home after a short and fierce battle with a long illness and several health struggles that he advocated strongly for right up until the end. Barry was born on Aug. 26, 1940, in Hamburg to the late Walter John and Etta Ruth (Holley) McDole. Predeceased by brothers, Donald R. (Ducky) McDole, John E. McDole and Richard A. McDole, he is survived by his wife, Audrey (Sue) McDole; daughter, Debbie (McDole) Schanstra and her husband, John; son, Barry James (Jim) McDole Jr. and his wife, Michelle (Klecha) McDole; his grandchildren, John and his wife, Lisa, Jennifer and her husband, Brian, Jill and her husband, Damien, Stephanie (Stevie), Jesse and Chris; and one great-grandchild, Liam. He is also survived by his two sisters, Carol J. McDole Steffy (Jean) and her husband, Kenneth, and Ann McDole Scott; twin brother, Harry K. McDole; as well as several nieces, cousins, and great-nieces and -nephews. He also had the pleasure of great friends and neighbors, Jeff, Evelyn, Emily and Luke Vanderhoff, who were like family to him and affectionately called him "Barr Barr." He was a lifetime resident of Hamburg/Hardyston Township. He was born and raised in Hamburg and graduated from Hamburg High School. He entered into the Navy from 1959-1961 and was a yeoman on the USS Forrestal. He enjoyed hunting with his brothers. Since youth he had a love of babies, family and friends. He was employed as a corrections officer in Annandale and Stokes (Mountainview). He was also a Hardyston Township special police officer and worked on the Hardyston Road Department. Upon retirement from corrections, he continued working for the state of New Jersey plowing in the winter for the state. At the park, he made some great friends and mentors and was a mentor himself. He also was a member of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and, in costume, played "Smokey the Barr" at several events. He was also member of the Sussex American Legion. He was proud to be a veteran and loved baseball. He was a local Cardinals, Skyhawks and Miners baseball fan, and he was a season ticket holder at Skylands Park in Augusta since its opening. He enjoyed traveling the U.S. on several bus trips over the years and to his son's place in New York state. He had a love of dining in restaurants and had a rapport with the staff at Jumboland, Grannies and Elias Cole; also Eastern Garden, Annabelles in Unionville, and Milford Asian Buffet. He will be forever known by his Navy veteran hat with many decorative pins, and his wit, gruff humor and personality. He will be sadly missed by both family and friends. The family will receive their friends from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery, Wantage. Memorial gifts to a favorite veterans charity would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 2, 2019