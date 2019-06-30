ANDOVER TOWNSHIP -- Benjamin A. Christener III, 61, of Andover Township, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Born in Paterson, Benjamin was raised in Andover Township, where he had lived for most of his life. He was a 1976 graduate of Newton High School and received his associate degree from Sussex County Community College. Benjamin was an engineering project manager for Becht Engineering in Liberty Corner before his retirement in 2013. A member of the Alcan Rod and Gun Club, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as an ice hockey player. He was also a former member of the Andover Township Fire Department. The son of the late Benjamin A. Christener and Adeline F. (DeVito) Christener, Ben is survived by many great friends and cousins. Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Tranquility Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, or Carol G. Simon Cancer Center, Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 30, 2019